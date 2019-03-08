Crack dealer wore dagger around his neck

Fegor Okorodudu was jailed for two years. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A crack cocaine dealer who made internet searches on how to conceal drugs in his body has been jailed for supplying.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fegor Okorodudu, 18, of Sara Crescent, Greenhithe, was sentenced over a string of offences committed last year, including possessing a knife which was found by police officers hanging around his neck.

On July 4, 2018, officers from Kent Police's Operation Raptor team spotted Okorodudu appearing to make an exchange with a person on a bicycle in Medway Street, Maidstone. Operation Raptor is part of joint strategy between Kent Police and Essex Police designed to tackle emerging criminal gangs.

Okorodudu was arrested and found to be in possession of quantities of cash totalling hundreds of pounds. He was also carrying a rucksack containing a number of suspicious items, including deal bags and a piece of paper with a mobile number on it. This was later identified as being linked to an active county lines drug network.

A further search in custody led to the discovery of a dagger in a sheath, which Okorodudu wore around his neck. Mobile phones seized from him were found to contain evidence of deals as well as online research into how to hide drugs and around police powers. Search terms included: 'How long can police keep you in custody for and can police strip search you?'

Okorodudu was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of cannabis and assault of a constable in the execution of their duty. He was further charged with possession of criminal property, namely around £1,000 in cash and with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court he pleaded guilty and on April 11 he was jailed for two years.

After the hearing, Det Con Tim Murrell said: “Criminals like Okorodudu wrongly believe they can operate with impunity in areas such as Maidstone, but I'd like to reassure residents there will be no let-up in our robust response to those involved in the supply of drugs, or who think it is acceptable to carry knives on our streets. We work closely with other law enforcement agencies such as British Transport Police and neighbouring forces to prevent and disrupt criminality. Those who break the law should expect to be arrested and brought before the courts.”