Driver jailed after ramming police car in Dartford

Luke Jervis was jailed for ramming a police car twice injuring officers inside. Picture: Kent Police

A driver who slammed into a police patrol car twice, injuring officers, has been jailed.

Luke Jervis, 30, drove a BMW X5 dangerously through the streets of Dartford on a Saturday afternoon and was involved in two altercations with police along with a chase.

He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, May 30 and was jailed for 22 months.

Jervis, of Griffin Road, Woolwich, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and two counts of assault of police officers whose patrol car he rammed.

He has also been banned from driving for a total of five years and 11 months.

One officer suffered a swollen arm and hand as well as whiplash while the second officer, who had been driving, suffered a grazed hip.

Jervis was arrested at around 1.35pm on January 12 after reversing at speed into the police car. Officers had pursued him as he sped from the A225 Lowfield Street, Dartford into Maiden Lane.

They had first stopped Jervis as they spotted the BMW acting suspiciously in Lowfield Street.

The SUV pulled over and the constable in the passenger seat got out of the patrol car before Jervis reversed, smashing into the front of the patrol vehicle at speed.

Jervis then drove the BMW at excessive speed through streets, past pedestrians and other drivers. He then stopped his vehicle and reversed again into the patrol car, which triggered the airbags and injured the officers.

The officer in the passenger seat got out of the car and tried to smash the BMW passenger side window before going round to the driver's side and arresting Jervis.

After the trial, investigating officer Pc Michael Kingwell, of Kent Police, said: "Jervis put the public, himself and the officers in great danger with his extremely reckless and dangerous actions.

"It beggars belief that someone would think it appropriate to drive like that through residential streets.

"Kent Police simply will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.'

The constabulary posted a YouTube video of one of the second ramming incident

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8z5edSIqQI

