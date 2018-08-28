Search

Advanced search

‘Selfish and pathetic’ drug addict who drunkenly ploughed car through Gravesend nightclub jailed for 28 years

PUBLISHED: 14:27 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 10 January 2019

Mohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent Police

Mohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent Police

Archant

A clubber who ploughed his car into a packed Gravesend club’s dance floor in a drink and drug-fuelled rage after being thrown out by bouncers has been jailed for 28 years.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent PoliceMohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent Police

Mohammed Abdul said he felt “humiliated” after being ejected from Blake’s nightclub in Gravesend, Kent, on March 17 last year.

He drank at least 15 glasses of vodka, tequila shots and had “five to 10 spliffs” of cannabis before getting behind the wheel of his Suzuki Vitara.

Bouncers had ejected him for being too drunk, but he refused to leave and threatened to kill them before returning 10 minutes later with his car - injuring eight people.

The 21-year-old said he only intended to “make a nuisance of himself to get his own back on the door staff”.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent PoliceMohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent Police

But his actions left 18-year-old Katie Wells with a fractured pelvis and cameraman Pierre Jermaine Joseph, who had gone to the club to film grime rapper Giggs, with a fractured shinbone.

A jury found Abdul, of Deptford in south-east London, guilty of two counts of attempted murder at a re-trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

On Thursday, he was handed two concurrent 28-year sentences.

Abdul, who only had a provisional licence for the car, was also disqualified from driving until he passed his test.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, sentencing, branded his attempts to dodge responsibility “shameful”, telling the court that victims could have easily been killed in the attack and the injuries to Ms Wells could render her infertile.

She said: “It could have been a scene of carnage

“You have robbed that young lady of future choices and have also had a profound impact on her psychological health.

“Your motive was selfish and pathetic: it was revenge at being thrown out for being drunk.

“Your action led to panic and distress among dozens of people. Your actions have thrown away many of the best years of your own life.”

Described by the prosecution as a determined and deliberate attempt to kill, using his car as a weapon, the attack was captured on CCTV.

The footage from inside the club showed Abdul driving past bouncers, coursing down an alleyway packed with clubbers before stopping and then accelerating onto the dancefloor in a marquee connected to the venue.

From a camera inside the club, the vehicle’s front lights could be seen getting closer and closer as dancers mingled, unaware the Suzuki was hurtling towards them.

One man could then be seen spread-eagled on the bonnet, lifted off his feet as the Suzuki rammed into him from behind.

Others fled to safety as security guards appeared in hot pursuit of the car, shortly before midnight.

The car then reversed, its registration plate hanging off at an angle, as patrons staggered to get to their feet.

The footage showed some clubbers appearing to swarm the vehicle and showering it with a volley of blows, while others looked visibly distressed in the corner of the nightclub.

Libby Clark, senior crown prosecutor in the CPS South East’s complex casework unit, said: “It was sheer luck that no-one was killed that night, but the impact on those caught up cannot be underestimated.

“Aside from the physical injuries they suffered, they had to experience the nightmare of having a car hurtle towards them with no warning as they were enjoying a night out.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Gravesend Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Gravesend Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Gravesend Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Gang involved in ‘shocking amounts of violence’ jailed after pub brawl leaves 69-year-old victim in hospital for a month

Ricky Blackwell

Northbound Dartford Crossing tunnels to close overnight every day this week

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to ban restricted lorries from the Dartford tunnels. Picture: PA

Kent Police issue public appeal for witnesses to Bean interchange A2 crash which left man seriously injured

The accident happened on the A2 northbound near the Bean junction. Photo: Google Maps

Dartford Co-op robbed by three men, one armed with hammer

The three men robbed the Co-op, Colney Road, Daartford, on Thursday, January 3. Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Google Maps

Saturday Night Fever comes to the Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Richard Winsor stars as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever at the Orchard Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

‘Selfish and pathetic’ drug addict who drunkenly ploughed car through Gravesend nightclub jailed for 28 years

Mohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent Police

Former Premier League footballer on trial for £30k laundering scheme

Sam Sodje arrives at the Old Bailey, London where he is facing charges of money laundering. Photo: PA

Kent Police issue public appeal for witnesses to Bean interchange A2 crash which left man seriously injured

The accident happened on the A2 northbound near the Bean junction. Photo: Google Maps

Dartford Co-op robbed by three men, one armed with hammer

The three men robbed the Co-op, Colney Road, Daartford, on Thursday, January 3. Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Google Maps

Saturday Night Fever comes to the Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Richard Winsor stars as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever at the Orchard Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists