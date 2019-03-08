County lines drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

A county lines drug dealer found with heroin and crack cocaine in Gravesend has been jailed for six years.

Cecil Mufarinya was stopped by police in April and found in possession of the drugs.

A mobile phone seized from him contained multiple messages which showed he was involved in arranging the supply of drugs across the town.

The 26-year-old, of Kingsman Street, Woolwich, admitted conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, May 23.

The court was told that on April 16, Kent Police officers on a proactive patrol in Shrubbery Road stopped a blue Mercedes A Class which they suspected was being used to transport class A drugs.

Inside they found Mufarinya, who refused to open the door when he was requested to do so.

Officers could see through the window that he was attempting to remove a battery from a burner phone and forced entry to arrest him.

The phone was seized and found to contain numerous messages relating to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

After being taken into custody, he was also found in possession of a cling film package containing the drugs.

He was subsequently charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs and has been remanded in custody since.

After sentencing, Det Con Terry Hanlon, Kent Police's investigating officer for the case, said: "Mufarinya was committed to making money out of the illegal supply of drugs and was detained during one of numerous proactive policing patrols that take place across our town centres.

"This case is one of several strong county line drug dealing sentences recently imposed by the courts and sends out a very clear message that such activity will not be tolerated in Kent."