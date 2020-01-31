Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A gang of violent thieves has been jailed following a series of robberies targeting Dartford shops.

Between January and June 2019, there were three raids in which the criminals, armed with tools, assaulted shop staff and stole cash and cigarettes.

Mark Gottfried, of Marlborough Road, Bexleyheath, Aden Darwin, Snipe Close, Slade Green and Danny Collins, Larkswood Close, Erith all pleaded guilty to robbery at Woolwich Crown Court.

Daniel Ramsden, of Third Avenue, Eastchurch, denied the charge but a jury found him guilty.

All were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on January 30.

The court was told that on January 3 last year, just before 10pm, three men entered a supermarket in Colney Road with their faces covered and armed with a hammer and screwdriver. They assaulted several members of staff to gain access to the till and safe before leaving the store with £4,100 in cash and cigarettes worth up to £3,000.

Five months later, two men entered the same shop in Colney Road and told staff "we are back again, and we want some more". They assaulted a shop worker and threatened staff members with a hammer.

The men emptied the safe and filled a plastic bin with cigarettes and two bottles of alcohol. Cash and goods totalling almost £6,000 were stolen.

Finally, on June 12, a supermarket in Esparto Way, South Darenth was targeted at around 6.50am. This time, two men went into the shop and assaulted two store workers, threatened them with a hammer before emptying the safe and leaving with cigarettes. Two bags containing £2,300 were stolen, plus an unknown amount of cigarettes.

Ramsden, 43, was jailed for 10 years; Darwin, 28, for eight; and Collins, 32, for 11 years and six months. All these sentences were for offences in January and June.

Gottfried, 31, was jailed for five years and four months for offences on January 3.

After sentencing, Det Con Rebecca Veares of North Kent CID, said: "These abhorrent individuals were prepared to use violence against innocent shop workers to thieve from local supermarkets.

"They repeatedly assaulted people, grabbed hold of them, pushed them around and threatened them with weapons, leaving them in fear for their lives.

"I am pleased we have secured these custodial sentences so that the gang can no longer pose a threat to members of staff and Dartford businesses."