Man jailed for sex attack in Gravesend

A man who sexually attacked a woman walking home in Gravesend has been jailed.

Wisdom Ihediwa, of Raphael Road, Gravesend, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and a further five years on licence.

Ihediwa followed the victim through the town centre. As she neared home he sexually assaulted her twice before grabbing hold of her and pushing her into a secluded area.

He then put his hand over her mouth and tried to drag her to the ground. The victim called for help and two members of the public ran to help her, causing Ihediwa to flee.

Two days later he was spotted wandering in the same area and was found to be carrying a knife.

The 21-year-old denied the charges of sexual assault and possession of a bladed article but was found guilty and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, December 19.

The judge called him a dangerous offender.

On February 8, Ihediwa had assaulted two females in a recruitment business in Gravesend.

At his sentencing, Ihediwa was also subjected to a 10-year restraining order against the victim and was put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Officer in charge of the case, Detective Sergeant Neil Martin of North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team said: "Ihediwa is a dangerous predator and posed a significant risk to the public especially females. "He subjected the victim to a terrifying ordeal and only stopped when confronted by members of the public who showed tremendous courage to chase Ihediwa from the scene.

"We were able track his movements on CCTV and bring him to justice for his appalling offences. I am pleased that he has now been taken off the streets of Gravesend and no longer poses a risk to the public."