Search

Advanced search

Dartford drug dealers jailed for supplying cocaine and ecstasy

PUBLISHED: 16:24 18 January 2019

Blake Hano was jailed.

Blake Hano was jailed.

Archant

Two Dartford drug dealers have been jailed following a planned raid by police on local premises.

Martin Bailey has been jailed.Martin Bailey has been jailed.

Kent police said Blake Hano, of Great Queen Street, and Martin Bailey, of Falcon Close, both Dartford, were jailed at Maidstone Crown Court.

Both men admitted charges of supplying cocaine, supplying ecstasy, supplying cannabis and possession of criminal property.

As a result, Hano, 19, was jailed for seven years and three months and Bailey, 47, was sentenced to six years and three months.

The judge was told Kent Police officers had carried out a drugs warrant at Bailey’s address on the morning of August 28 last year. They believed it was being used to supply and distribute drugs.

The pill press used by the dealersThe pill press used by the dealers

The court was told they discovered a quantity of drugs including ecstasy, cannabis and cocaine.

Other property often used in the illegal drugs trade was also seized.

This included mobile phones, cash and what appeared to be ‘deal lists’ – all of which were found inside the property.

Officers also discovered a ‘pill press’ used to manufacture ecstasy pills.

Hano and Bailey were arrested at the scene and later charged with the serious drugs offences.

Investigating officer Det Con Terry Hanlon after sentencing at the crown court: “Blake and Hano were using the property to manufacture and prepare drugs in order to sell and supply them around Dartford and beyond and I’m pleased we were able to intercept this network and get them off the streets.

“The sentences passed reflect their level of offending and I hope that the sentences send a clear message to others who may be thinking of engaging with such criminality.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver rescued through boot after Dartford crash

The man was rescued from his car in Capel Place, Dartford on Sunday night. Photo: Google

Beware of rogue traders operating in Dartford

Police advise is not to deal with cold callers who knock on doors offering work to clean driveways, repair roofs or to maintain garden shrubs, hedges and trees. Photo: Ken Mears

Peter Pan at The Woodville raises thousands for charities

Peter Pan flew in to Gravesend over Christmas thanks to Wicked Productions. Photo: Wicked Productions

Sarah Wellgreen murder suspect pleads not guilty

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Drug dealing Gravesend trio jailed for total of eight years

Zavion Benson, Moyinoluwa Oluleye and Holly Blayney-Ellinor have been jailed after being convicted of drug dealing. Photo: Kent Police

Most Read

Driver rescued through boot after Dartford crash

The man was rescued from his car in Capel Place, Dartford on Sunday night. Photo: Google

Beware of rogue traders operating in Dartford

Police advise is not to deal with cold callers who knock on doors offering work to clean driveways, repair roofs or to maintain garden shrubs, hedges and trees. Photo: Ken Mears

Peter Pan at The Woodville raises thousands for charities

Peter Pan flew in to Gravesend over Christmas thanks to Wicked Productions. Photo: Wicked Productions

Sarah Wellgreen murder suspect pleads not guilty

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Drug dealing Gravesend trio jailed for total of eight years

Zavion Benson, Moyinoluwa Oluleye and Holly Blayney-Ellinor have been jailed after being convicted of drug dealing. Photo: Kent Police

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Dartford drug dealers jailed for supplying cocaine and ecstasy

Blake Hano was jailed.

Sidcup photographer to show exhibition of his wildlife pictures in Dartford

Richard Winston's photo of two lions will feature in his exhibition at the Mick Jagger Centre, Dartford, in April.

Sarah Wellgreen murder suspect pleads not guilty

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Learn how to market your business online at our free Digital Decoded sessions

Jamie Brown presenting to local business owners at one of our Digital Decoded seminars last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Legends of 1950s rock ‘n’ roll recreated in spectacular show

The show comes to The Woodville on February 2.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists