Dartford drug dealers jailed for supplying cocaine and ecstasy

Blake Hano was jailed. Archant

Two Dartford drug dealers have been jailed following a planned raid by police on local premises.

Martin Bailey has been jailed.

Kent police said Blake Hano, of Great Queen Street, and Martin Bailey, of Falcon Close, both Dartford, were jailed at Maidstone Crown Court.

Both men admitted charges of supplying cocaine, supplying ecstasy, supplying cannabis and possession of criminal property.

As a result, Hano, 19, was jailed for seven years and three months and Bailey, 47, was sentenced to six years and three months.

The judge was told Kent Police officers had carried out a drugs warrant at Bailey’s address on the morning of August 28 last year. They believed it was being used to supply and distribute drugs.

The pill press used by the dealers The pill press used by the dealers

The court was told they discovered a quantity of drugs including ecstasy, cannabis and cocaine.

Other property often used in the illegal drugs trade was also seized.

This included mobile phones, cash and what appeared to be ‘deal lists’ – all of which were found inside the property.

Officers also discovered a ‘pill press’ used to manufacture ecstasy pills.

Hano and Bailey were arrested at the scene and later charged with the serious drugs offences.

Investigating officer Det Con Terry Hanlon after sentencing at the crown court: “Blake and Hano were using the property to manufacture and prepare drugs in order to sell and supply them around Dartford and beyond and I’m pleased we were able to intercept this network and get them off the streets.

“The sentences passed reflect their level of offending and I hope that the sentences send a clear message to others who may be thinking of engaging with such criminality.”