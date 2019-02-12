Cuckoo drug dealers jailed after relative raised alarm

Slattery jailed Archant

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

cash haul cash haul

From Chris Murphy 01634 686 515

A drug dealer has been jailed for so-called cuckooing a home in Dartford.

He has been on Kent Police’s list of Most Wanted offenders.

Danger drugs Danger drugs

Now he has been jailed for using a vulnerable man’s Dartford home to supply drugs.

Joshua Slattery went into hiding after officers in the Operation Raptor team were notified he was cuckooing the address in mid-2018 but was arrested for his role in November.

This is when someone moved into the home of usually a vulnerable person who has no idea what their property is being used for, like the way a cuckoo moves into the nest of other birds.

The 22-year-old, of Laburnum Avenue in Dartford, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on March 5 to be jailed for three.

Safe found Safe found

Kent police said he had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis.

The court was told Slattery, and co-offender Luftur Rahman, took over a flat belonging to a man last year. It was a relative who realised what was happening and called police.

Officers visited and found numerous burner mobile phones and a quantity of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis was seized.

The items were found in a safe that had been put there by the offenders and had an estimated value of up to £10,000.

Some of the drugs Some of the drugs

Rahman was detained on 3 July however Slattery, knowing he was under investigation, went into hiding.

A Most Wanted appeal was issued to help locate him and on 27 November he was arrested at an address in Hilltop Gardens, Dartford.

Detective Constable Terence Hanlon, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said after sentencing: “Slattery’s offending was highly calculated and deeply exploitive.

“He was well aware of the victim’s vulnerabilities and chose to exploit these for his own profit. When his offending came to light, he then went into hiding in an attempt to escape the consequences of his actions.

Illegal drugs Illegal drugs

“I am pleased that we have now been able to bring him to justice.”

Rahman, 23 and formerly of Savoy Road in Dartford, was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on 2 August 2018.

He had previously admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.