Hefty fine for cyclist who rode his bike in New Road, Gravesend

No bikes allowed. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A man has been fined for riding his bicycle through an area of Gravesend where it is banned.

In what is a little known law, he was found to have broken what is called a Public Space Protection Order.

He was taken to court and ordered to pay a fine of £440.

The council said Adam Kitek was spotted cycling through New Road in Gravesend.

Gravesham’s Public Space Protection Order was put in place in July 2016 to ensure shoppers can shop safely in in New Road.

The PSPO states the riding of bicycles will not be permitted in New Road between the hours of 10am and 6pm daily.

However, at 11.10am on August 17 last year, Kitek of Dartford was seen by a Gravesham Council safer place officer cycling in the area of New Road that is subject to the order.

The council’s safer place officer approached him and explained the fixed penalty notice process, taking his details.

A fixed penalty notice for breaching the PSPO was sent, but the errant rider then failed to pay.

He was sent a further letter and failed to respond and therefore was sent a summons to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court.

He also failed to attend the court hearing and the case was proved in his absence.

Gravesham council said he was prosecuted under Section 67(1)(a) of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and fined £440, plus ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and court costs of £250.

Afterwards, Simon Hookway, the council’s assistant director, communities, said: “The Public Space Protection Order was put in place in 2016 to ensure shoppers can walk and shop safely along New Road.

“It is just a short distance that cyclists need to dismount for to ensure the safety of shoppers in this pedestrianised shopping street. We will issue fines to those who do not follow this and if fixed penalty notices are ignored, we will prosecute.

“As can be seen from this case, ignoring a fixed penalty notice can soon become an expensive matter. But the safety of shoppers takes priority.”