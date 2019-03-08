Fund to help family of Dartford car crash victim Darcy passes £10,000 in 48 hours

Darcy Bruce-Lawrence was killed in a Dartford car crash which also left her mother seriously hurt. Picture: Bruce-Lawrence family Archant

A fundraising campaign started up after the death in a car crash of 20-year-old Darcy Bruce-Lawrence on Friday night, has already passed £10,000.

Darcy was in a Vauxhall Meriva when it was in collision with a VW Toureg in East Hill, Dartford, just before midnight.

She died at the scene and her mother Donna was rushed to hospital in a serious condition. She is now listed as stable.

An online GoFundMe appeal has been launched to help the family.

The message speaks of Billy, Albie, Ty and Lulu losing their precious sister and Darcy's boyfriend, named only as Ben, losing the love of his life.

The appeal continues: "If the comments on social media are anything to go by, Dartford has also lost one of its most precious souls."

And it warned: "The road ahead is uncertain. Donna's hospital stay could be lengthy due to the severity of her fractures, meaning she and Dal will need deal with the tragic loss of Darcy alongside looking after baby Lulu and their other children - all the while handling huge financial pressure to cover lost work, childcare and travel expenses to London and back each day.

"More certain is the fact a day no parent ever hopes to face will not be too far away. I'm sure you know the average funeral costs in excess of £5,000. It's an expense we never ever considered.

"With this in mind we have started this page as a way to show our love and support to Donna, Dal (Darcy's father) and the kids, and the wider family, in a practical way.

"The money raised from your generosity and compassion will help ease the burden of unexpected expenses, and help see the family through the uncharted days of grief that lie ahead."

The family have also expressed concern that comments and hearsay regarding the accident are being shared online. A spokesman for the family said: "We strongly urge everyone to avoid doing this as it could dramatically impede the justice process. If you want to share something, share a memory of our lovely Darcy."

Kent police appealed for witnessed who should phone 01622 798538, quoting reference number HW/DC/69/19.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/xwnmw-for-darcy