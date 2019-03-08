Search

Public appeal after digger used to tear out cash machine from Co-op store

PUBLISHED: 12:51 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 10 July 2019

The cash machine was carried off but the thieves failed to open it up. Picture: Jack Lowry

Archant

Kent police are asking for public help after a cash machine was torn out of a Co-op store wall, but the thieves failed to open it.

The digger used to rip away the cash machine at the Co-op store. Picture: Jack LowryThe digger used to rip away the cash machine at the Co-op store. Picture: Jack Lowry

Serious crime detectives are investigating the theft of the cash machine in Darenth.

They said the incident happened at the Co-op supermarket in Watchgate at about 3.15am on Wednesday July 10.

A mechanical digger is reported to have been used to remove the cash machine from the front of the store, which was then loaded onto the back of a vehicle and driven away.

Officers attended the scene and carried out a search of the local area with assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The cash machine was located inside a nearby barn shortly after 5am. It is not believed any money had been removed from it.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are managing the investigation and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about who is responsible. Investigating officers are also keen to hear from anyone travelling in the area at the similar time who may have dash cam footage.

No one from the Co-op have yet made a comment on the theft.

Anyone with information can phone the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 10-0102.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

