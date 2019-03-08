A-level results: Major successes for our schools

Delighted students at Gravesend Grammar School. Picture: Judith West Archant

Students across the region have finally opened their A-levels exam results and are taking in just how well or badly they have done.

Ellena Mouzouris celebrates her results with friend Megan Smith on the left. Picture: Grace Wellcoat Ellena Mouzouris celebrates her results with friend Megan Smith on the left. Picture: Grace Wellcoat

As careers advisers in schools calm nerves and help the students carve their futures via work or university, we take a look at how some of them have done.

The Wilmington Grammar Schools in Dartford had some outstanding results.

Almost half the grades at both schools were A*/B and in the new construction qualification, 88per cent of students secured A*/A grades, paving the way for some high powered careers in architecture and engineering.

Adam Cavender, heading to Cambridge to study engineering, secured five A*/A grades, and Elliot Parker is also going to Cambridge.

James Ball got three A* grades as he heads to Imperial to read computing. Edward Hayward with three A* grades and an A grade is off to Lancaster to read natural sciences and Josh Lowe with straight A*/A grades will be taking up design engineering at Imperial.

Ellena Mouzouris has four A*/A grades and is planning to read international relations and development at Sussex and celebrated with friend Megan Smith who wept with joy at her results. Stephanie Harris and Annie Scott both with straight A*/A grades have both opted to study psychology at Surrey.

Eleanor Morgan and Sophie Wesley both gained a set of top grades and plan to read history at Bristol and Exeter respectively.

Lucy Fitzgerald will be reading sports psychology at UCFB after celebrating her A*/A grades.

Geraldine Tiddy, director of WG6, said: "I am very proud of the individual achievements of all our students and know just how much effort goes into turning predicted grades into actual results."

Gravesend Grammar School students achieved 24pc of all entries reaching A* or A grades.

Head Judith West said: "The reward for this achievement is many of our students gaining access to prestigious universities around the world and high end work placements. This year we have more students going on to study medicine than ever before, something that cannot be achieved without a complete commitment to their studies."