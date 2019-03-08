Search

Advanced search

Car keys stolen in violent Dartford robbery

PUBLISHED: 14:05 12 May 2019

Get in touch with police if you know this man

Get in touch with police if you know this man

Archant

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak with following a violent robbery in Dartford.

Can you help the police find this man after Dartford robberyCan you help the police find this man after Dartford robbery

Kent police said the CCTV pictures were released as officers continue to investigate the incident.

They said the victim is a man in his late teens.

He was in his car in Burroughs Drive just after midnight on the morning of Friday April 5 when he reported being assaulted.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged two men in a silver car followed him to the location before they robbed him.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and face and told police his car window was smashed and his keys were stolen. The suspects then drove away in their car towards Dartford town centre.

Detectives investigating the report have released two CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

At this stage, the police are not releasing any information on what could have been the motive for the attack and theft.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information regarding the robbery should call the Kent Police appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/64320/19.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity, Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Gravesend couple among many in Kent to have criminal assets seized by police

The Equality Trust charity said the figures paint a

Gravesend to Grays tram a step closer following expert report

The proposed Kenex cross-Thames tram system has been received positively by the government. Picture: Kenex Transit

New Lidl store planned for Gravesend

Lidl is planning to open a supermarket in Coldharbour Road.

Gravesend kidnapper and rapist jailed for Valentine’s Day assault

Roy Bains

Gravesend woman jailed for crisp tube plot to smuggle drugs into prison

Madeline Cherry jailed for prison smuggling plot

Most Read

Gravesend couple among many in Kent to have criminal assets seized by police

The Equality Trust charity said the figures paint a

Gravesend to Grays tram a step closer following expert report

The proposed Kenex cross-Thames tram system has been received positively by the government. Picture: Kenex Transit

New Lidl store planned for Gravesend

Lidl is planning to open a supermarket in Coldharbour Road.

Gravesend kidnapper and rapist jailed for Valentine’s Day assault

Roy Bains

Gravesend woman jailed for crisp tube plot to smuggle drugs into prison

Madeline Cherry jailed for prison smuggling plot

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Car keys stolen in violent Dartford robbery

Get in touch with police if you know this man

Gravesend woman jailed for crisp tube plot to smuggle drugs into prison

Madeline Cherry jailed for prison smuggling plot

Jailed - man who stabbed housemate in pool row and fled to Lithuania

Jailed for repeatedly stabbing housemate in pool game fight

Police given extra cash to tackle knife crime

The extra money is to help tackle knife crime. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/ Daniel Law

Bell-Drummond faces conundrum ahead of Kent’s clash with Yorkshire

Daniel Bell-Drummond of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Westley during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists