Car keys stolen in violent Dartford robbery

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak with following a violent robbery in Dartford.

Kent police said the CCTV pictures were released as officers continue to investigate the incident.

They said the victim is a man in his late teens.

He was in his car in Burroughs Drive just after midnight on the morning of Friday April 5 when he reported being assaulted.

It is alleged two men in a silver car followed him to the location before they robbed him.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and face and told police his car window was smashed and his keys were stolen. The suspects then drove away in their car towards Dartford town centre.

Detectives investigating the report have released two CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

At this stage, the police are not releasing any information on what could have been the motive for the attack and theft.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information regarding the robbery should call the Kent Police appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/64320/19.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity, Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555111.