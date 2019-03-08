High Street, Dartford, in line for a £6.5million boost

Dartford High Street. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

The High Street in Dartford is in line for a possible cash injection of £6.5million.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council has revealed it is the running for a slice of the government's Future High Street Fund.

The government announced t it is supporting Dartford Borough Council's bid for town centre capital investments.

That means a number of proposals for the town have been shortlisted by central government for business case development which could lead to more than £6.5m investment to support the town.

The fund is designed to encourage vibrant town centres where people live, shop, use services, and spend their leisure time.

The financial help is awarded to those towns with plans to make their high streets and town centres fit for the future.

You may also want to watch:

The council worked in partnership with local businesses and the Town Centre Partnership to develop the bid, and it comes on the back of recent investment of more than £12m that is being used to enhance the town's tired and confused road network.

Council leader Cllr Jeremy Kite said: "We've been working with our local businesses to develop the town and we're pleased that our plans have been recognised by government. Despite Dartford's rapid growth, the town centre still faces challenges.

"Many of these are shared with towns across the country that are responding to a changing retail landscape. However, Dartford's business community have made it clear that they want their town to be defined by its ambition and ability to adapt to change which strongly came through in our successful bid."

And Paul Shaw, chairman of Dartford Town Centre Partnership Board added: "The board was pleased to assist in developing the bid, and I'm delighted that we've been selected to take our plans forward. It's more great news for Dartford Town Centre."

The funding supports proposals for the repurposing of redundant town centre facilities such as leisure and workspace purposes.

Discussions have already taken place with major town landlords and early delivery could help to unlock the town's wider development.

Increased footfall will help bring residents together, improve health facilities, and the local public service on offer.