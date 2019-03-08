Search

Dartford Council holding first Children's Book Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 July 2019

Dartford Outdoor Theatre will host a children's book festival on July 27. Picture: Ken Mears

Dartford Outdoor Theatre will host a children's book festival on July 27. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Dartford Council is launching its first Children's Book Festival.

Now youngsters aged between three and 12 are invited to take part at the Dartford Outdoor Theatre in Central Park between 11am and 2pm on July 27.

It will be a celebration of classic children's literature as well as the latest publishing sensations.

Activities will include drawing workshops, a Winnie the Pooh nature trail, magic show, storytelling, writing workshops, face painting, art competitions, performances and lots more.

A council spokesman said: "There will be lots of competitions with great prizes to be won and every child can expect to go home with loads of free books."

Tickets for Dartford residents only are £3 from www.dartford.gov.uk/events.

Accompanying adults of up to two per household and non-participating children under three years go free.

Paramount back on board the Swanscombe theme park

What The London Resort could look like now Paramount is back on board as a partner. Picture: The London Resort

Police manhunt for Gravesend money launderer

Uyi Egiebor

Appeal for witnesses to Dartford car crash after passenger dies

Police want to hear from any witnesses or people who may have dash cam footage of the accident in which a woman died.. Picture Kent Police

Riverside Fringe Festival in Gravesend starts this weekend

Four by Four Bhangra will be showing off their dance skills for the Riverside Fringe. Picture: Abigail Gilhooly

Fund to help family of Dartford car crash victim Darcy passes £10,000 in 48 hours

Darcy Bruce-Lawrence was killed in a Dartford car crash which also left her mother seriously hurt. Picture: Bruce-Lawrence family

