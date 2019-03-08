Dartford Council holding first Children's Book Festival

Dartford Outdoor Theatre will host a children's book festival on July 27. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Dartford Council is launching its first Children's Book Festival.

Now youngsters aged between three and 12 are invited to take part at the Dartford Outdoor Theatre in Central Park between 11am and 2pm on July 27.

It will be a celebration of classic children's literature as well as the latest publishing sensations.

Activities will include drawing workshops, a Winnie the Pooh nature trail, magic show, storytelling, writing workshops, face painting, art competitions, performances and lots more.

A council spokesman said: "There will be lots of competitions with great prizes to be won and every child can expect to go home with loads of free books."

Tickets for Dartford residents only are £3 from www.dartford.gov.uk/events.

Accompanying adults of up to two per household and non-participating children under three years go free.