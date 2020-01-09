Tributes to Dartford engineer killed in Ukraine plane crash

A passenger on the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran worked in Dartford, it has been revealed.

Engineer Saeed Tahmasebi Khademasadie is understood to have been killed on the aircraft along with his new wife Niloofar Ebrahim.

They had married in London last month and were on their way back to Iran for another ceremony with their families.

Mr Tahmasebi, as he preferred to be called, was a chartered engineer who was about to complete a PhD.

The 35-year-old had attended Imperial College London where a spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened at this tragic news. Saeed Tahmasebi Khademasadie was a brilliant engineer with a bright future.

"His contributions to systems engineering earned respect from everyone who dealt with him and will benefit society for years to come.

"He was a warm, humble and generous colleague and close friend to many in our community.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Saeed's family, friends and colleagues, as well as all those affected by this tragedy."

In his Imperial profile, he is described as having "particular experience in the transport sector (rail and aviation) both in the UK and internationally in the Middle East and has worked on several high rise structures internationally. His key experience concentrates on delivering engineering excellence and leading a team of professionals both in a localised team setting and interfacing with overseas team across disciplines."

He had landed work at Laing O'Rourke in Dartford and travelled daily from his home in Brentwood, Essex.

A spokesman there said: "Everyone here is shocked and saddened by this very tragic news.

"Saeed was a popular and well respected engineer and will be missed by his colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time and we will do all we can to support them through it."

The Ukraine International Airlines fight came down near Tehran, the capital of Iran, on Wednesday, January 8.

Tensions in the region are high after the Americans killed senior Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in a drone strike. Iran hit back with a volley of missiles aimed at two Iraqi bases used by US troops. The Ukrainian plane came down around the same time as the missiles were fired, but the two incidents are not being linked.

All 175 passengers on board the Boeing 737 were killed, including many children.