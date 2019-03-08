Dartford Festival to feature Lightning Seeds, Bjorn Again, The Farm and James Taylor Quartet

Rhythm of the 90s will perform at the Dartford Festival in July. Archant

This year's free Dartford Festival has just revealed five new acts scheduled to be taking part next month.

The Dunwells have done the USA and now it's Dartford's turn. Picture: Danny Payne The Dunwells have done the USA and now it's Dartford's turn. Picture: Danny Payne

As well as Lightning Seeds, Bjorn Again, The Farm and James Taylor Quartet, the organisers says Wannabe, a Spice Girls tribute will be joining the line-up on July 13 and 14.

Other acts include The Dunwells, influenced by Bob Dylan, Beatles and Motown. Writing and performing their own tracks, they have toured the US as well as supporting Bryan Adams on his UK stadium tour.

They are currently preparing for the release of their third album, Something in the Water, due out September 2019.

Since their inception in 2012, Rhythm of the 90s have become a major act playing at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and Latitude as well as the main stage at Love Saves the Day, Mutiny and Victorious Festival.

Also rocking out in Central Park will be Who Are You UK, a tribute to The Who. They will play everyting from the early hits of the mid-60s to the rock classics of the 70s and 80s.

Nick Corbin has toured with The Milk, Stone Foundation, Corduroy and The Spitfires. Alongside an even busier live schedule this year, Nick began recording his debut solo album in March.

Council leader Cllr Jeremy Kite said: "Dartford Festival is the highlight of the Central Park 2019 calendar. This year we're welcoming some amazing big name acts to the main stage, as well as The Dunwells, Rhythm of the 90s and Nick Corbin, who are no strangers to playing to large crowds and some of the best tributes to the biggest bands.

"We work very hard to make it a fantastic family event and our Community Stage sponsored by Howarth Timber will also be busy all weekend celebrating the groups, clubs and talented local people who make Dartford a very special place. We're very proud of Dartford Festival and every year just gets better and better."

