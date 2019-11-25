Dartford Grammar is UK's top International Baccalaureate school for second time

Rugby practice helps show some of the diversity the school is known for. Picture: Dartford Grammar School Archant

Staff and students at Dartford Grammar School are celebrating winning International Baccalaureate School of the Year for the second time.

This national award is given by the Sunday Times after ranking the top achieving schools in the country by results in examinations.

Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Schools Guide, Parent Power, said: "It is hard to win one of our School of the Year awards once.

"To do so twice in four years is exceptional, but Dartford Grammar made an unanswerable case this year with IB results that surpassed all previous achievements.

"They ranked the school fourth in the country for state sector sixth-form outcomes with all this achieved in a school committed to social mobility, born of its mixed intake. This is no bastion of educational privilege, but one that has achieved its notable success through hard work, inspired teaching and free-thinking. It is one of the country's truly exceptional schools - and one to be treasured."

Headmaster John Oakes said he was delighted by the result, saying: "The school has offered the IB Diploma exclusively since 2009 and we now have more students than ever studying this challenging programme.

"I believe that the IB sets a philosophy which rises above the educational malaise in this country and gives a real alternative beyond quick fixes. The IB Diploma is a programme where the journey is just as important as the destination and there are few people, once they understand the breadth and challenges of an IB education, who would not agree that this is what real education should look like.

"The IB Diploma is a 'joined-up' education which goes beyond testing students in subject isolation.

"It also demands that they engage with deeper thinking for themselves and with the wider community, with the purest goal of all - 'To help to make the world a better place'.

"International engagement with the IB Diploma means our students can readily join a world scene on equal terms, competing and collaborating with the best of the best.

"The central pillars of the education offered by our school are engagement, academic challenge and internationalism."