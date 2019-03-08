Search

Denise Van Outen to switch on Dartford Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 09:41 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 05 November 2019

Denise Van Outen will swirtch on Dartford's Christmas lights. Picture: PA

Denise Van Outen will swirtch on Dartford's Christmas lights. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Dartford's Christmas lights will be switched on by Denise Van Outen on November 16.

She has had international starring roles on film, stage and television as well as being a successful fashion clothes designer, author and passionate fundraiser.

Also making an appearance will be the Mayor of Dartford, Father Christmas and a colouring competition winner who will all be helping to switch on the lights at 5.20pm.

From 2.15pm, the build-up to the grand finale will see performances from The Soundcasters, A Tribute to JoJo Siwa, Lee Jackson and the Country Jukebox Band, Che Chesterman who was on The X Factor, and Britain's Got Talent: The Champions winners Twist and Pulse as the countdown to switching on Dartford's Christmas lights begins.

In addition to the acts and entertainment on stage in the High Street, there will be lots of family entertainment and giveaways around the town centre.

The council said it has been made possible by sponsors including the Orchards Shopping Centre, The Priory Shopping Centre, McDonald's, Royal Victoria and Bull Hotel, The Orchard Theatre, Sainsbury's, Lollipops and Dartford Markets

