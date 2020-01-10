Search

Plans for Dartford police station and magistrates' court

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 January 2020

How the former police station and magistrates could look for new entrepreneurs. Picture: Rehoboth Property International

It is being billed as the first of its kind in Dartford - the former police station and court could be converted into a shared working space.

The company behind the proposal says it will provide new affordable co-working spaces

Rehoboth Property International revealed it has submitted its plans to the council.

It is for the redevelopment of the former Dartford Magistrates' Court and police station.

Rehoboth said it wants to build 10,000 sq ft of co-working spaces, café and meeting rooms, and the goal is to refurbish the existing court rooms and police cells located within the magistrates' building, whilst enhancing the additional floor space available. This will also provide an opportunity to bring more jobs into the area for local people and businesses.

The company said transforming the court building and police station into innovative co-working spaces will create a hub for about 120 entrepreneurs or small business owners and allow for renewed economic activity in Dartford.

As the concept of co-working and co-living continues to evolve so does the demand for these unique schemes grows, it says, adding that it will be a landmark project in Dartford.

In addition, young entrepreneurs are looking for alternate working environments that foster collaboration and flexible arrangements.

Rehoboth Property International CEO, Sanmi Adegoke said: "This is a great opportunity to bring the former magistrates' court building back to life and increase the affordable co-working provision for local people."

Sanmi added: "The proposals have been through a number of design iterations to ensure it is respectful to the local heritage, but also to bring the site back into use for local people, as quickly as possible.

"Our focus is to create a design-led quality development that will boost the local area in terms of the economy, employment opportunities and the community."

The court closed its doors in 2016 as the building fell into a considerable state of disrepair, which would require a large amount of tax payer's money to bring it up to standard.

A planning application was submitted to Dartford Borough Council in December.

