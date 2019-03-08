Search

Dartford police officers awarded for tenacity and bravery

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 July 2019

Insp Ian Sutherland, centre, receives his award from the chief constable and Kent's High Sheriff. Picture: Kent Police

Dartford police officers have been honoured for their bravery and professionalism by Kent's chief constable.

Sgt Christopher Wade receives his award. Picture: Kent PoliceSgt Christopher Wade receives his award. Picture: Kent Police

Several officers and staff were honoured with commendations, certificates of merit as well as lifesaving and long service awards presented by Chief Constable Alan Pughsley and Kent High Sheriff Paul Barratt.

In January, Insp Ian Sutherland and two constables arrested a man armed with a machete who was threatening two men at Greenhithe railway station.

The train was diverted to Dartford where officers pursued and caught him wearing ballistic body armour and carrying two large knives.

Police said the speed of action, direction and command of the incident by Insp Sutherland, combined with decisive actions of the Pcs led to the safe detention of a potentially dangerous man.

Pc David Jeeves with his award. Picture: Kent PolicePc David Jeeves with his award. Picture: Kent Police

All three received a Chief Constable's commendation.

On November 3, 2017, a young woman driver died in a lorry crash on the Dartford Crossing.

Sgt Christopher Wade, Pc David Jeeves, Pc Laura Shelley and a police staff employee, all from Kent Police's serious collision investigation unit, proved the HGV driver had been watching TV on his phone at the time of the appalling collision.

Pc Laura Shelley, family liaison officer, undertook the protracted and emotionally testing job of supporting the victim's family following her death.

She helped them come to terms with the death, investigation and court case.

The HGV driver was jailed for nine years for causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Pughsley said: "It is a tremendous honour to be able to commend those police officers and staff who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect the public and bring offenders to justice.

"I am immensely proud to present long service awards, commendations and certificates of merit to officers and staff who have demonstrated a real commitment to providing a first class service to victims and witnesses in Kent.

"The public in Kent should also be extremely proud to have such a dedicated and professional team working day and night to protect and serve them."

