Act fast to get tickets for Frank Skinner’s live comedy show

Tickets for comedy legend Frank Skinner’s new one-man show are going on sale for his performance in Dartford.

Make a diary note for March 22 at 10am to get in touch with the Orchard Theatre for the December 5 show.

This will be the penultimate performance of a 44 venue run of his Showbiz tour.

Frank announced the Showbiz tour during a non-stop 10-hour radio show, which marked the 10 year anniversary of his hugely successful career at Absolute Radio which gets over one million listeners a week.

And with 10 million podcast downloads, these stats helped him get inducted into the Radio Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Despite his massive success now, it was all very different in 1987 when he spent £400 of his last £435 to book a room at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He never looked back.

Four years later, he returned and beat fellow nominees Jack Dee and Eddie Izzard to take home comedy’s most prestigious prize, The Perrier Award.

Frank’s last live stand-up show, Man In a Suit, sold out its debut run at London’s Soho Theatre and a subsequent five week residency at the Leicester Square Theatre, followed by a DVD.

As England made their World Cup run last summer, the iconic football anthem Three Lions, written by Frank alongside David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds, topped the singles chart for a fourth separate time.

As an author, Frank Skinner has published Dispatches from the Sofa; a collection of columns he wrote for The Times over a two year period and has written two autobiographies, the first of which, Frank Skinner, was the top selling autobiography of 2002, spending 46 weeks in The Sunday Times Bestseller List. The second Frank Skinner On The Road, chronicled his 2007, sell-out return to stand-up.