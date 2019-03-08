Recommendation to ban path parking welcomed

A road safety organisation says it has been campaigning to stop parking on pavements for some time, and it appears it has got its way.

Dartford Safer Roads says it welcomes a parliamentary report calling for a ban on pavement parking across England.

The report, published by the House of Commons Transport Select Committee on Monday, makes several recommendations to tackle pavement parking.

Some of these includes that the government legislate for a nationwide ban across England, a public awareness campaign and a new civil offence for parking on the pavement.

Dartford Safer Roads says the problem has become a serious issue across the whole borough and elsewhere so action is now urgently needed.

Group spokesman Jonathon Hawkes said the committee decision is a major step in the right direction to making roads that bit safer.

He said: "We welcome the findings of this report and support the recommendations.

"The government should now act on them. Pavement parking is a problem we are increasingly seeing across Dartford. It's not just an inconvenience - pavement parking makes our streets more dangerous for everyone. We know that when vehicles are blocking pavements it can force pedestrians into busy roads.

"People with mobility or visual impairments, carers and parents with pushchairs are particularly at risk from pavement parking.

"Pavement parking is already banned in London and we believe it's time for the rest of the country to follow. That's why we support the call for a default ban, with parking on pavements only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

"We were also pleased the report highlighted the issue of social isolation caused by pavement parking. People may be reluctant to leave their house if they cannot walk safely on pavements. The sight of our pavements blocked by parked cars does not create an inclusive, safe or attractive street environment for people to share together."

Dartford Safer Roads is a not for profit organisation of local people that campaigns for measures to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities on roads within the borough of Dartford and a safer, shared street environment for all residents.