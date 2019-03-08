Search

Advanced search

Pictures of police suspects screened in Dartford shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2019

Suspects' pictures are being screen in Orchards Shopping Centre, Dartford. Picture: Google

Suspects' pictures are being screen in Orchards Shopping Centre, Dartford. Picture: Google

Archant

Wanted screens showing police suspects are being set up in a Dartford shopping centre.

The Orchards Shopping Centre initiative will concentrate on those people wanted in connection with offences around the Dartford area.

The photos of wanted people went on display at the centre from Tuesday, June 25.

And shoppers are being asked to help bring offenders to justice by contacting police directly or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers, if they recognise any of the people shown and have any information regarding their whereabouts.

The initative is being run by Kent Police and Crimestoppers and will see faces of a number of different suspects displayed on screens on a rotational basis.

Photos displayed will be in addition to the existing Wanted page on the Kent Police website, which provides details of outstanding suspects across the county.

Chief Insp for citizens in policing, Jason Wenlock, said: "Kent Police is committed to bringing offenders to justice and we are always looking for new ways to help catch suspects.

You may also want to watch:

"Having screens in a busy area such as a shopping centre will hopefully allow more members of the public to assist us.

"I would urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of individuals they recognise to call us on 101."

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use their online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The launch was attended by Chief Insp Wenlock and Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Scott, chairman of Crimestoppers in Kent Peter Rolington and representatives from other partners agencies, including Dartford Borough Council.

Mr Scott said: "Crimestoppers do fantastic work supporting Kent Police in bringing offenders to justice and screens like these, which my funding helps support, are proven to catch wanted people.

"We are sending a very clear message that Dartford town centre is no place for criminality.

"This is about residents, businesses, the council and the police all working together to ensure Kent remains a safe place to live, work and visit."

The Kent police most wanted list can be found at https://www.kent.police.uk/news/wanted/

Most Read

South east’s biggest rent rises are in Dartford and Gravesham

The average rent in Dartford is £910 per month. Picture: PA

Delays as crash on A282 at Dartford closes several lanes

Jams near the Dartford crossing after an accident closed three out of four lanes

Greenhithe woman Rosie Grewal jailed for string of property scams

Rosie Grewal has been jailed for three years and seven months. Picture: Kent Police

Was missing Bert’ murdered?

GONE: Karl Hotchkiss

Northfleet Fish Bar to go vegan two days a week

Costas Christou is going vegan for two days a week. Picture: Costas Christou

Most Read

South east’s biggest rent rises are in Dartford and Gravesham

The average rent in Dartford is £910 per month. Picture: PA

Delays as crash on A282 at Dartford closes several lanes

Jams near the Dartford crossing after an accident closed three out of four lanes

Greenhithe woman Rosie Grewal jailed for string of property scams

Rosie Grewal has been jailed for three years and seven months. Picture: Kent Police

Was missing Bert’ murdered?

GONE: Karl Hotchkiss

Northfleet Fish Bar to go vegan two days a week

Costas Christou is going vegan for two days a week. Picture: Costas Christou

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Pictures of police suspects screened in Dartford shopping centre

Suspects' pictures are being screen in Orchards Shopping Centre, Dartford. Picture: Google

Delays as crash on A282 at Dartford closes several lanes

Jams near the Dartford crossing after an accident closed three out of four lanes

Last Night of the Proms at the Orchard, Dartford

The Last Night of the Proms promises an evening of foot stomping classics to get the crowd singing and swaying along. Picture: Last Night of the Proms

South east’s biggest rent rises are in Dartford and Gravesham

The average rent in Dartford is £910 per month. Picture: PA

Cricket: Kent’s young new-ball duo combining to good effect

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Ravi Bopara during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists