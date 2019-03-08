Pictures of police suspects screened in Dartford shopping centre

Suspects' pictures are being screen in Orchards Shopping Centre, Dartford. Picture: Google Archant

Wanted screens showing police suspects are being set up in a Dartford shopping centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Orchards Shopping Centre initiative will concentrate on those people wanted in connection with offences around the Dartford area.

The photos of wanted people went on display at the centre from Tuesday, June 25.

And shoppers are being asked to help bring offenders to justice by contacting police directly or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers, if they recognise any of the people shown and have any information regarding their whereabouts.

The initative is being run by Kent Police and Crimestoppers and will see faces of a number of different suspects displayed on screens on a rotational basis.

Photos displayed will be in addition to the existing Wanted page on the Kent Police website, which provides details of outstanding suspects across the county.

Chief Insp for citizens in policing, Jason Wenlock, said: "Kent Police is committed to bringing offenders to justice and we are always looking for new ways to help catch suspects.

You may also want to watch:

"Having screens in a busy area such as a shopping centre will hopefully allow more members of the public to assist us.

"I would urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of individuals they recognise to call us on 101."

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use their online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The launch was attended by Chief Insp Wenlock and Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Scott, chairman of Crimestoppers in Kent Peter Rolington and representatives from other partners agencies, including Dartford Borough Council.

Mr Scott said: "Crimestoppers do fantastic work supporting Kent Police in bringing offenders to justice and screens like these, which my funding helps support, are proven to catch wanted people.

"We are sending a very clear message that Dartford town centre is no place for criminality.

"This is about residents, businesses, the council and the police all working together to ensure Kent remains a safe place to live, work and visit."

The Kent police most wanted list can be found at https://www.kent.police.uk/news/wanted/