Teenage girl raped - police appeal for dashcam footage

Did your dashcam capture vital footage - Kent police need to know Archant

A girl in her mid-teens was allegedly raped by a teenage boy who stopped her to chat.

Kent police are looking for passing drivers who may have dashcam footage of the groups of people said to have been in the area when the assault took place.

Officers launched their investigation after the teenage girl came forward to report she had been raped in Dartford on Wednesday March 20.

She said it happened in an alleyway at the end of Browning Road near Temple Hill, at around 7pm.

The girl told officers she had been walking with a friend when they were approached by three boys, also believed to be teenagers.

One of them spoke to the girls and the other two walked away and left him with the victim and her friend.

The suspect then asked to talk to the alleged victim alone, which is when the incident is said to have taken place. He ran away from the area when she called her friend for help.

He is described as a white boy, approximately 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build and Kent police said the girl has told investigators she did not know him.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are carrying out enquiries and urging any witnesses or anyone who might have seen these young people to come forward.

Anyone driving in the area, including Henderson Drive and Keyes Road, between 5pm and 9pm is asked to share any dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone who can help should phone 01303 289600 quoting reference 46/54706/19. Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.