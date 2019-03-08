Car dealership launches home test drives to mark 20th anniversary
PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 04 September 2019
Archant
A major car dealer is celebrating its 20th anniversary by introducing a system that promises a "hassle-free" way to sample a new car from a customer's own doorstep.
The JCB Group was originally launched as a single Volkswagen dealership in Gillingham but some 250,000 plus sales later the business has grown to include representation for 11 different automotive manufacturer brands and a Kia and Suzuki showroom in Ebbsfleet.
You may also want to watch:
The privately owned, family-run business is headed by managing director Jonathan Bischoff who set up the JCB Group 20 years ago.
He said: "We provide a bespoke local service, which is not something you can buy off the shelf. This is what sets our business apart."
Tge new services means customers can select a convenient time and place where they can drive around areas close to their home or workplace to take the hassle out of buying a new vehicle.