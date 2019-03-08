Search

Advanced search

Diesel spillage at Dartford Crossing causing eight miles of queues on M25

PUBLISHED: 14:30 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 14 June 2019

There are currently eight miles of queues building up on the M25 south of the Dartford Crossing. Picture: Highways England

There are currently eight miles of queues building up on the M25 south of the Dartford Crossing. Picture: Highways England

Archant

A diesel spillage on the M25 just after the exit from the Dartford tunnnel is causing roughly eight miles of queues on the London orbital motorway this afternoon.

Highways England have confirmed that traffic is currently being held at Junction 31 of the M25 just after the Dartfordtunnel due to a diesel spillage in the carriageway.

Traffic officers are on scene.

The incident is still ongoing, and is expected to continue causing disruption until around 3.30pm.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed: "There are severe delays on the M25 anti-clockwise approaching the Dartford River Crossing.

You may also want to watch:

"The road is closed between Junction 31 and Junction 30 due to a large diesel spill.

"Traffic is being diverted off at J31 to follow the distributor road to J30 and then re-join the M25

"For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media."

Most Read

Police want to trace these men after fight in Parrock Street, Gravesend

Police want to speak to these men. Picture: Kent Police

Thunderstorms and heavy showers could make driving in Gravesend and Dartford difficult today

A yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Dartford Festival to feature Lightning Seeds, Bjorn Again, The Farm and James Taylor Quartet

Rhythm of the 90s will perform at the Dartford Festival in July.

Residents invited to Dartford Armed Forces ceremony

The event will be held at Gravesend and Dartford War Memorial. Picture: Andy Barnes

Irish Rhythm of the Dance show comes to Dartford

Rhythm of the Dance will be at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford on June 30.

Most Read

Police want to trace these men after fight in Parrock Street, Gravesend

Police want to speak to these men. Picture: Kent Police

Thunderstorms and heavy showers could make driving in Gravesend and Dartford difficult today

A yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Dartford Festival to feature Lightning Seeds, Bjorn Again, The Farm and James Taylor Quartet

Rhythm of the 90s will perform at the Dartford Festival in July.

Residents invited to Dartford Armed Forces ceremony

The event will be held at Gravesend and Dartford War Memorial. Picture: Andy Barnes

Irish Rhythm of the Dance show comes to Dartford

Rhythm of the Dance will be at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford on June 30.

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Diesel spillage at Dartford Crossing causing eight miles of queues on M25

There are currently eight miles of queues building up on the M25 south of the Dartford Crossing. Picture: Highways England

How children benefit from extra care after a death in the family

Andrew with his children on a day out in the sun. Picture: Andrew Turnbull

Cricket: Rayner hopes Kent switch will reap rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Thunderstorms and heavy showers could make driving in Gravesend and Dartford difficult today

A yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Dartford Festival to feature Lightning Seeds, Bjorn Again, The Farm and James Taylor Quartet

Rhythm of the 90s will perform at the Dartford Festival in July.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists