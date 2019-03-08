Diesel spillage at Dartford Crossing causing eight miles of queues on M25

A diesel spillage on the M25 just after the exit from the Dartford tunnnel is causing roughly eight miles of queues on the London orbital motorway this afternoon.

Highways England have confirmed that traffic is currently being held at Junction 31 of the M25 just after the Dartfordtunnel due to a diesel spillage in the carriageway.

Traffic officers are on scene.

The incident is still ongoing, and is expected to continue causing disruption until around 3.30pm.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed: "There are severe delays on the M25 anti-clockwise approaching the Dartford River Crossing.

"The road is closed between Junction 31 and Junction 30 due to a large diesel spill.

"Traffic is being diverted off at J31 to follow the distributor road to J30 and then re-join the M25

"For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media."