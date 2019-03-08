Disruption expected as Network Rail to carry out improvement works on Dartford Junction

Residents living near the railway in Dartford have been advised they might experience some disturbance on the morning of September 1 as National Rail carries out necessary improvement works.

Network Rail have informed Dartford Borough Council that it will be undertaking essential works at Dartford Junction from approximately 00.01am to 6am.

A Dartford Borough Council spokesman said: "These works will involve the use of a variety of equipment including small plant, tools, generators, site lighting and some larger plant including an engineering train.

"Under their licence conditions Network Rail are contractually obliged to work at times that cause the least disruption to train services.

"This means work will often happen during the night and at weekends.

"The equipment they use means some disturbance is unavoidable, but they have assured us they will make every effort to minimise any unnecessary noise."

Network Rail apologises for any inconvenience caused.

If you have any questions or concerns, please visit NetworkRail.co.uk or telephone the 24-hour helpline on 03457 11 41 41.