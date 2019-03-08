Dog trapped between two Dartford houses saved by Kent Fire and Rescue

You can just make out the black and white dog jammed between the two walls with its head away from the camera. Picture: RSPCA Archant

A lucky Jack Russell terrier was saved when it somehow managed to get jammed between the walls of two neighbouring houses.

The hapless dog was so stuck between the buildings in Dartford a full scale rescue operation was launched.

The RSPCA and fire services finally managed to rescue the elderly dog.

It became wedged between a gap which separated two homes in Devonshire Avenue, on May 31.

The RSPCA was contacted by the fire services after they'd received a call to help release the dog.

RSPCA's animal collection officer Paul Taylor said: "This poor girl was lucky to be rescued as she was well and truly wedged between the two buildings. Thankfully, Kent Fire and Rescue were able to assist and release the poor dog.

"They managed to make a hole in the garage wall where the dog was trapped and reach the Jack Russell. She was a little shocked but I checked her over and she had no visible injuries from her mishap.

"The RSPCA works very closely with the emergency services and we are always incredibly grateful for any help we receive from them.

"After she was freed, the dog's owners took her to a nearby vet to be checked over and she's now home and doing very well."

