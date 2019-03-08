Gravesend driver jailed after pals killed trying to push broken down car on A2

The terrible accident happened on the A2 near Bean. Picture: Google Archant

A driver has been jailed after two friends were killed trying to push his broken down car off the A2.

Roman Samko, 36, didn't have a driving licence or insurance and his car was in an appalling state, said Kent police.

It broke down on the busy A2 near Bean in March 2018, and his two passengers got out to push it out of the way.

But before they could, another vehicle hit the car killing the pair pushing it.

Samko, of St John's Road, Gravesend, was jailed for two years on Friday, September 20 after being found guilty of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed and two counts of causing death by driving while uninsured following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

The court heard the collision happened at around 10.55pm, moments after a white Volkswagen Golf being driven by Samko came to a gradual stop on the A2 London-bound.

Despite not overtaking traffic, Samko was travelling in lane three of four when his vehicle ground to a halt.

The occupants then sat in the stationary vehicle for a short period before three passengers got out with the intention of pushing the car.

Seconds later, another car collided with them. Two of the men pushing the car, who were from Gravesend and aged in their 20s and 30s, died at the scene.

A forensic investigator concluded the collision was unavoidable due to the speed limit, the time of night, poor lighting and Samko's hazard and position lights being obscured by the men attempting to push his car.

The investigating officer also found Samko's vehicle had suffered a failure of the head gasket and is likely to have had long term over heating problems.

After sentencing, Det Con Mark Robinson said: "All motorists have a duty to ensure their vehicles are well maintained and that they drive in full accordance to the Highway Code. Failure to abide by these most basic fundamentals of good driving can have fatal consequences, as this case sadly shows."