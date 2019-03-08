Horror crash driver jailed for causing life changing injuries

A dangerous driver who caused life-changing injuries to another motorist when they collided head-on has been jailed.

Kent Police said he caused the horror accident in Darenth which left a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

Adam Fisher was travelling at speeds of up to 70mph when he collided with the victim's vehicle in February last year along roads where the speed limit was just 40mph.

The 30-year-old, of Gore Road, Dartford, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years imprisonment by Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 30 April.

The court heard the collision took place in Gore Road at around 10pm on 15 February, moments after Fisher veered into the wrong carriageway and narrowly avoided a collision with an oncoming car.

Kent Police said when the driver of the oncoming vehicle looked into their rear view mirror, they saw hazard lights flashing in the distance.

The motorist feared Fisher had collided with a lamppost and turned around to offer assistance. When they got to the scene, they saw Fisher had collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision resulted in the victim's car being forced into a ditch with the driver drifting in and out of consciousness.

The victim was rushed to a London hospital and has been left with life changing injuries.

Fisher also required medical treatment but officers were able to establish he had consumed alcohol prior to the collision and he would have been over the limit at the time.

Pc Natalie Rowley, the investigating officer for the case, said after sentencing: "The sole reason for this collision was Fisher's senseless decision to ignore the speed limit after consuming alcohol in excess of the prescribed limit.

"His poor choice left an innocent man suffering the consequences of his actions. There were no mitigating circumstances; the weather was good and there were no defects with the road or either vehicle involved.

"It is entirely right that he has received a custodial sentence and I hope that other motorists will learn from the lessons of this case."