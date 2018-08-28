Search

Advanced search

Driver rescued through boot after Dartford crash

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 January 2019

The man was rescued from his car in Capel Place, Dartford on Sunday night. Photo: Google

The man was rescued from his car in Capel Place, Dartford on Sunday night. Photo: Google

Archant

A driver was rescued from his overturned car via the boot after he crashed in Capel Place, Dartford, on Sunday night, January 13.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) responded to the incident at 10.11pm. It is believed that the car had crashed into a wood-gated front drive, hitting a car that was parked on the driveway.

Fire crews managed to release the driver via the boot of his car, which was on its side and helped him out to safety.

They also assisted the occupants out of their home, while KFRS’ specialist technical rescue team shored up the property to make it safe, enabling the residents to return. Fire crews left the scene just before 2.20am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kent County Council unveils plan it hopes will massively reduce number of smokers

The study is seeking smokers and non smokers. Picture: Martin Rickett

Peter Pan at The Woodville raises thousands for charities

Peter Pan flew in to Gravesend over Christmas thanks to Wicked Productions. Photo: Wicked Productions

Drug dealing Gravesend trio jailed for total of eight years

Zavion Benson, Moyinoluwa Oluleye and Holly Blayney-Ellinor have been jailed after being convicted of drug dealing. Photo: Kent Police

Driver rescued through boot after Dartford crash

The man was rescued from his car in Capel Place, Dartford on Sunday night. Photo: Google

Man appears in court charged with murder of missing New Ash Green mother Sarah Wellgreen

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Driver rescued through boot after Dartford crash

The man was rescued from his car in Capel Place, Dartford on Sunday night. Photo: Google

Peter Pan at The Woodville raises thousands for charities

Peter Pan flew in to Gravesend over Christmas thanks to Wicked Productions. Photo: Wicked Productions

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Prepare for wind

Wind and rain will blow into the capital on Sunday and Monday (Picture: PA Images)

Drug dealing Gravesend trio jailed for total of eight years

Zavion Benson, Moyinoluwa Oluleye and Holly Blayney-Ellinor have been jailed after being convicted of drug dealing. Photo: Kent Police

Greenhithe man handed suspended sentence over £15,000 of fraudulent car insurance claims

Romford revealed as car crime hotspot. Picture PA/Tim Ireland
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists