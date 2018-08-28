Driver rescued through boot after Dartford crash

The man was rescued from his car in Capel Place, Dartford on Sunday night. Photo: Google Archant

A driver was rescued from his overturned car via the boot after he crashed in Capel Place, Dartford, on Sunday night, January 13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) responded to the incident at 10.11pm. It is believed that the car had crashed into a wood-gated front drive, hitting a car that was parked on the driveway.

Fire crews managed to release the driver via the boot of his car, which was on its side and helped him out to safety.

They also assisted the occupants out of their home, while KFRS’ specialist technical rescue team shored up the property to make it safe, enabling the residents to return. Fire crews left the scene just before 2.20am.