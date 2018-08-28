Driver rescued through boot after Dartford crash
PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 January 2019
Archant
A driver was rescued from his overturned car via the boot after he crashed in Capel Place, Dartford, on Sunday night, January 13.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) responded to the incident at 10.11pm. It is believed that the car had crashed into a wood-gated front drive, hitting a car that was parked on the driveway.
Fire crews managed to release the driver via the boot of his car, which was on its side and helped him out to safety.
They also assisted the occupants out of their home, while KFRS’ specialist technical rescue team shored up the property to make it safe, enabling the residents to return. Fire crews left the scene just before 2.20am.