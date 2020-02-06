Drug dealer whose car hit and injured teenage girl in Gravesend is jailed

Paul Howes was jailed for four and a half years. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A drug dealer whose car hit three others and injured a teenager has been jailed for four and a half years.

Paul Howes, 48, of Lower Higham Road, Gravesend, failed to stop after an incident and was later found to be in possession of class A drugs.

Woolwich Crown Court was told that at 10pm on June 14 last year Howes was driving along Old Road East, Gravesend when he hit a parked car.

Seconds later the vehicle mounted the kerb and hit a teenage girl who was thrown into a garden, hit a wall and was left with serious injuries.

Failing to stop, Howes continued to drive along the pavement hitting another vehicle, forcing it into a garden fence.

The collision was witnessed by a number of members of the public who were able to identify the vehicle and Howes as the driver.

When he was stopped by police, a roadside breath test found he was five to six times over the legal limit.

He was arrested but later refused to take further tests for driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. He also racially abused an officer and was found to be in possession of cocaine. A subsequent search of his car resulted in 10 further wraps of cocaine and cannabis being discovered.

Howes admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, racially aggravated public order, failing to comply with an impairment test, failing to provide an evidential sample of blood and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

On Tuesday, February 4 he was jailed and also banned from driving for three years upon his release from prison.

He will also have to take an extended driving retest before he is allowed back on the road.

Following the trial, investigating officer Sgt Chris Wade from the Serious Crash Investigation Unit said: "The judge said this was one of the most serious cases the court had seen for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"Not only did Howes drive on the pavement, he failed to stop after he had driven into a pedestrian. It's lucky the person he hit wasn't killed and no one else was injured."