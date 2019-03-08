Drugs and cash seized in proactive police stop

A "proactive" traffic stop in Gravesend netted police a drugs haul.

Gravesham police Tweeted a photo of what appears to be drugs, money and a phone.

A man was also arrested during the incident. Few details have yet been released by the town's police.

But in their Tweet, they said: "We have located a large quantity of Heroin and Crack cocaine from a proactive stop today on Norfolk road, Gravesend. 1 male in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs."