Drugs and cash seized in proactive police stop

PUBLISHED: 01:00 30 May 2019

Drugs haul seized when police stop car in Gravesend

Drugs haul seized when police stop car in Gravesend

A "proactive" traffic stop in Gravesend netted police a drugs haul.

Gravesham police Tweeted a photo of what appears to be drugs, money and a phone.

A man was also arrested during the incident. Few details have yet been released by the town's police.

But in their Tweet, they said: "We have located a large quantity of Heroin and Crack cocaine from a proactive stop today on Norfolk road, Gravesend. 1 male in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs."

