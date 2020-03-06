Search

A226 in Dartford closing earlier this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:50 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 06 March 2020

Scene of the continuing weekend road closures in Dartford which are starting earlier this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Scene of the continuing weekend road closures in Dartford which are starting earlier this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Motorists still getting used to the A226 weekend closures in Dartford are being warned it will start earlier this weekend because of predicted poor weather.

Drivers are already aware of the delays caused during the closures which started on 7th February and are due to last eight consecutive weekends between 10pm on Friday to 5am on Monday.

The Kent County Council highways and transportation management centre said the temporary road closure of the A226 High Street/Market Street, in the town starts earlier this weekend.

They said: "Please note due to expected poor weather conditions this weekend (6th-8th March) the closure will start at 20:00 tonight (6th March) to make the most of good working conditions. Following weekends will remain as originally planned."

Alternative routes are in effect using Lowfield Street, Princes Road, Shepherds Lane, West Hill, Highfield Road North, Westgate Road, Hythe Street, Home Gardens, Overy Liberty.

The highways management centre said the closures are required for the safety of the public and workforce while regeneration works are undertaken by Kent County Council.

