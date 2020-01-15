Ebbsfleet Garden City schools campus designs unveiled

An artist's impression of the £55m education hub planned for Ebbsfleet Garden City. Picture: Lee Evans Partnership Archant

The stunning designs of Ebbsfleet Garden City's £55m "education campus" have been officially unveiled for the first time.

The campus will be headed by Alkerden Church of England Academy. Picture: Lee Evans Partnership The campus will be headed by Alkerden Church of England Academy. Picture: Lee Evans Partnership

Lee Evans Partnership (LEP) has published a series of CGI images for the proposed major development in Whitecliffe, near Dartford and Bluewater shopping centre, as part of plans submitted to Ebbsfleet Development Corporation last month.

Developer Henley Camland's proposal, which is expected to cost in the region of £55m, includes the creation of a large campus offering more than 2,200 school places at a new nursery, primary school and secondary school, headed by Alkerden Church of England Academy.

Henley Camland's director Peter Nelson, the landowner, client and project leader, said: "Alkerden Church of England Academy is one of the cornerstones of our vision to deliver exemplar facilities to support the housing alongside the parks, lakes, shops, offices, cafés, bars and restaurants we will be providing throughout Whitecliffe."

More than 6,250 homes are planned.

What the education campus at Ebbsfleet Garden City will look look. Picture: Lee Evans Partnership What the education campus at Ebbsfleet Garden City will look look. Picture: Lee Evans Partnership

Alkerden's primary school and nursery would cater for 446 pupils, aged three to 11, while the secondary school would provide space for 1,680 students, aged 11 to 18, including specialist provision for children with autism.

Aletheia Anglican Academies Trust's CEO, Stephen Carey, said: "We are excited by the project and welcome the responsibility and privilege that this opportunity offers to provide an exceptional, inclusive education to the new Garden City community."

A community sports centre could also be built on the campus, containing a four-court sports hall, dance studio, several fitness rooms and a cafe.

The schools campus will be built on the former Eastern Quarry at Whitecliffe. Picture: Lee Evans Partnership The schools campus will be built on the former Eastern Quarry at Whitecliffe. Picture: Lee Evans Partnership

It would cater for more than 500 users at a time while, outside the centre, there would be four full-sized grass pitches, together with an all-weather pitch, running track and field.

Lee Evans Partnership's London partner, Mark Nolan, said: "The design process has been driven by close collaboration between the design team, Henley Camland, the Aletheia Anglican Academies Trust and the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation.

"We look forward to seeing how the creation of this leading education and community facility will benefit the surrounding, growing community in the future."

Work on the large campus is expected to start in the summer, if the proposal is approved.

A 14-week public consultation on the Ebbsfleet Garden City education campus proposal is likely to launch later this month and people will be able to comment via https://ebbsfleetdc.org.uk/public-consultations/Ebb