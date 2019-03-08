Minister arrives to see progress at Ebbsfleet garden city

Mr Brokenshire chats with some of the builders Archant

A government minister has been in Ebbsfleet to check on progress on the new Garden City being developed.

The minister is shown around the Garden City The minister is shown around the Garden City

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire was at Castle Hill, a new homes development by David Wilson Homes to see new properties being delivered.

He is keen to see 15,000 homes built at the Garden City where he emphasised the importance of quality.

The developer said they had recently been awarded five-stars in the Home Builders Federation annual customer survey.

David Wilson Homes is part of Barratt Developments and said it secured the highest possible customer rating and is the only major national housebuilder to be rated as five-star for 10 years in a row.

Minister James Brokenshire meets Ebbsfleet resident Lydia Elder Minister James Brokenshire meets Ebbsfleet resident Lydia Elder

During his visit, Mr Brokenshire said: “I was delighted to see the new homes David Wilson is building in Ebbsfleet as part of our broader ambition to see 15,000 properties built in the Garden City.

“Getting these homes built in Kent is all part of the government's drive to deliver 300,000 new properties a year by the mid-2020s so more people can afford a place to call their own.

“As we work to build more, we must also ensure developers provide good quality properties.”

And David Thomas, CEO for Barratt Developments, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Secretary of State to our Castle Hill development in Ebbsfleet where we were able to show the attention to detail we put in to building homes of the highest quality. Our new five star rating demonstrates how much we care about our customers and how committed we are to making them happy in their new home.”

During the visit Mr Brokenshire met with a young family who have happily bought a new home at Castle Hill. Purchasing their new home with Help to Buy, Lydia and Pete Elder and their two young sons have been able to buy their family home with just a 5 per cent deposit.

A former quarry, Castle Hill will boast over 6,500 new homes when complete, with traditional Kent vernaculars running throughout.

For further detail about Castle Hill at Ebbsfleet Garden City visit www.dwh.co.uk