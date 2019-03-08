Headteacher of new Ebbsfleet primary plans innovative curriculum

The head of the new Ebbsfleet Green Primary School says her innovative teaching style involves real world projects for the children to better prepare them for the future.

Joanne Wilkinson-Tabi is currently headteacher at Greenacres Primary - also part of the Maritime Academy Trust - where she has worked in a variety of leadership roles for 17 years.

She said: "Each [project] will challenge pupils to find solutions to real-world issues as well as ensure Ebbsfleet children achieve to the best of their abilities.

"It's my number one priority to implement the Maritime Academy Trust's innovative entrepreneurial curriculum.

"The brainchild of Nick Osborne - our CEO who is also a national leader of education - it's designed to foster creativity and encourage pupils to adapt and succeed in the modern world.

"I passionately believe this curriculum creates happy, confident, resilient children who are equipped with the skills, knowledge and mindset to successfully navigate the future workplace.

"At Ebbsfleet Green, every pupil will have the opportunity to be creative and work with their peers to achieve exceptional outcomes.

"This thematic approach to learning will challenge pupils to find solutions to real-world issues and allow their creativity and confidence to flourish.

"I'm keen to introduce the Maritime practice of focused, term-long entrepreneurial projects which culminate in a final 'Big Outcome' event involving parents.

"As Ebbsfleet is a new garden city and health-focused town, it's a wonderful opportunity for us to take advantage of these benefits by incorporating topics on sustainability and healthy living into our teaching and learning.

"Additionally, we'll learn about designing and building garden cities; pupils will take on the roles of architects, planners and developers as well as writers, mathematicians and scientists.

"Our children will be forward-thinking entrepreneurs who put Ebbsfleet on the map."

And she added: "At Maritime we embrace collaboration, critical thinking and creativity so if you want your children to be the thinkers and creators of tomorrow, please join us at the cheese and wine evening and other forthcoming events."

The meeting is planned for The Oxford Lifestyle Show Home, Ebbsfleet Quarter on November 4 from 3pm.