Transfer round-up: Ebbsfleet lose midfield duo

Ebou Adams (left), who has left Ebbsfleet for Forest Green, chases down Leyton Orient's James Brophy. (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

Ebbsfleet United have lost two of their midfielders, with the club confirming that both Ebou Adams and Jack Payne have left the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gambian international Adams has departed for League Two side Forest Green Rovers, while Payne has signed for fellow National League club Eastleigh.

The 23-year-old Adams has signed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee having joined the Fleet last year from Norwich City, following a loan spell at Leyton Orient.

He made 40 appearances for the club and scored a memorable overhead kick in a pre-season friendly against Gillingham.

The youngster was one of United's big summer signings last year and has made several appearances for his country. He returns to the EFL having also previously featured for Shrewsbury Town on loan.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, the club said: "All of us at the club wish Ebou all the very best as he forges a career in the EFL with Forest Green Rovers and we thank him for all his efforts in a Fleet shirt last season."

Payne leaves for Eastleigh, where he spent a month on loan last season, after playing 61 times for Ebbsfleet, with 36 of those coming in the last campaign.

He first joined the Fleet in 2017 from Blackpool, where he helped the club to get promoted back to League One at the first time of asking.

The 27-year-old has featured for a number of other league clubs in his career, including Gillingham, Peterborough and Leyton Orient.

In a statement, Ebbsfleet United said: "The club thanks Jack for his contribution to our National League campaigns over the past two seasons and wishes him the very best of luck at Eastleigh and in his future career."

Despite the departure of the two midfield players, the club have said that they hope to secure some new signings soon.

In a statement announcing Adams' exit, the club revealed that manager Garry Hill is currently negotiating with several summer targets to add to the squad and is hoping to finalise "a couple of deals in the near future".