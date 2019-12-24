Elves know how to rock youngsters in fun show at The Woodville, Gravesend

Lauren gives youngsters a taste of what Elf School of Rock is all about. Picture: Gravesham Council Archant

It's that time of year when attention turns to all things... elves?

At least that's what happened when Lauren Mills, an education and outreach officer, visited schools entertaining more than 500 children for an Elf School of Rock drama session on behalf of The Woodville, Gravesend.

The children channelled their inner elves and donned their air guitars and air drums for some fun music and acting.

The sessions were promoting the Christmas show at The Woodville, Christmas Rox! aimed at children under seven.

Lauren said: "Working with the children in our local schools was totally amazing, they are all so excited about Christmas and really got involved with the Elf School of Rock. Singing Christmas carols with a rock twist was fantastic fun, they were fab, I hope to see lots of them singing along in our show."

As for the story? Well, Rox has always wanted to be an Elf and ride on Santa's sleigh.

She loves playing the guitar and hopes that by practising really hard she will make the grade to become Santa's musical Elf.

As Christmas gets closer join her on her adventures to make her dream come true. There is lots of fun on the way including a very comical, naughty, musical Elf called Elfis.

The council said this is a great Christmas show to get children really excited about Christmas, plus every child gets a meet and greet with Santa and a gift too.

Theatre manager Mandy Hare, who wrote and produced the show, said: "The Christmas shows at the Woodville are such great fun for all of us and we love to see the children enjoying what is, sometimes, their first theatre experience as they meet all the characters. This year we even have a special visit from Rudolf.

"I have really enjoyed producing this show and I hope that children and their families will enjoy it as much as I have writing it, we have even tried to incorporate some Elvis jokes to make the adults smile too."

It runs from December 11 to 24 with tickets at www.woodville.co.uk or call Box Office on 01474 337500