Former Gravesend student turned sound engineer wins Emmy

Grant with his sound engineering Emmy for his audio coverage of a major tennis championship. Picture: Grant Smith Archant

A former pupil at Gravesend Grammar School for Boys has received an Emmy for outstanding TV sports coverage in the US.

Grant Smith won the award, presented by the National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences for excellence in the TV industry in the US.

The red-carpet ceremony for the programmes and their celebrities is one of several taking place every year.

One acknowledges the contribution made by the behind the scenes technicians without whom there would be no programmes.

The Sports Awards are made for outstanding coverage in the previous year.

The broadcast company is given the award and it decides which of the team has made the most significant contribution to receive the statuette and everyone involved gets a plaque. ESPN chose Grant and it is his to keep.

Grant is dyslexic and had many hurdles to overcome but was determined to follow a career in media. On transfer to Thamesview School from Riverview Juniors he was assessed as a C minus pupil but was accepted at the Grammar School on appeal.

Grant told us that on leaving school he attended Ravensbourne College to study professional broadcasting, where he opted to specialise in audio.

From college Grant went on to work full-time covering Formula 1 and World Rally Championship circuits over four seasons.

Through his travels he fell in love with Australia so moved there and became freelance. It was tough at first, building up contacts and establishing his reputation. He now works all over the world and has covered a number of winter and summer Olympics, FIFA World Cups, all of the tennis grand slams, AFL, super rugby, cricket, PGA golf tournaments, the Melbourne Cup Spring Racing Carnival and many motor sport events such as MotoGP, Supercars, World Superbikes and this year completing his 21st Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

He now lives in Melbourne.

The Emmy is inscribed with 2018 Sports Emmy Awards, Outstanding Technical Team Remote, US Open Tennis Championships, ESPN, Grant Smith Audio Engineer

His mother Cheryl Smith said: "We are very proud of his achievements. It shows that dyslexia does not have to hold you back."