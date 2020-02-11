Boyzone and Westlife stars coming to Dartford

Keith Duffy from Boyzone and Brian McFadden from Westlife perform as Boyzlife. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

This is a big month of music at The Orchard Theatre in Dartford.

The music of Buddy Holly comes to The Orchard. Picture: Gary Weightman The music of Buddy Holly comes to The Orchard. Picture: Gary Weightman

It will include the story of Sun Records, plus everyone's favourite decade, Boyzlife and Buddy Holly.

With almost every decade covered, making a decision on which show to see could be tough.

The Sun Record Company is the legendary label that gave the world Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Rufus Thomas and scores more rockin' pioneers. Now it comes to life on stage. Revisit the blessed recording studio where the distinctive sound we know and love today was crafted from gospel, blues, hillbilly, country, boogie and western swing by musical visionary Sam Phillips.

His trailblazing Memphis studio brought us That's Alright Mama, Great Balls of Fire, I Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin', Bear Cat, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Rocking Tonight and hundreds of other hits that would influence the world of music for generations to come.

Iconic radio DJ Johnnie Walker is bringing in his Sounds of the 70s show to the stage in Dartford. Picture: Jude Edginton Iconic radio DJ Johnnie Walker is bringing in his Sounds of the 70s show to the stage in Dartford. Picture: Jude Edginton

In 1954 he combined a modest 19-year-old Elvis Presley with musicians Scotty Moore, Bill Black and then DJ Fontana to create music that infused country and R'n'B. It transcended musical and racial barriers. The Sun Sound was born.

Rehearsed in an exact replica of the Sun Studios, featuring the musical instruments of the era, starring a multi-talented cast of singers and a supporting cast of amazing musicians, the sound of Sun is brought to life on stage in the official concert show that takes you back to the birthplace of rock'n'roll.

It will be at The Orchard on Sunday, February 23.

Sounds Of The 70s Live with Johnnie Walker follows the success of Tony Blackburn's Sounds of the 60s live tour, which has enjoyed a long run of sold out performances across the UK. Now legendary DJ Johnnie

Walker has taken BBC Radio 2's popular Sounds of the 70s radio show on the road with a new live show. Johnnie offers his personal stories and memories from the '70s, and will feature a live band and singers who will perform an array of classic hits from throughout the decade.

He said: "It's a real treat for me to be taking my Sounds of the 70s radio show on the road. It's going to be a great celebration and sing-song of one of the greatest decades in music - we'll talk about the artists who made it so special and will have an incredible band performing all those classic 70s hits."

He will be at The Orchard on February 24.

Boyzlife is, as it sounds, a combo of Boyzone and Westlife. For the first time the show has a full band production. It features Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. This specially adapted theatre production will include many of their greatest hits, the catalogue includes a record breaking 18 Number 1 singles and 9 number 1 albums, and combined record sales of over 60 Million Units. Expect to hear, World Of Our Own, Mandy, Queen of My Heart, Picture Of You, Words, No Matter What, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, and Going Gets Tough.

They will be at the theatre on February 25.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers is a show rock 'n' rolled audiences will love with plenty of encouragement for the audience to get singing along.

It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.

The show rarely pauses for breath and is, quite simply, the most compelling concert of its kind. The hits just keep on coming - That'll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn't Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, and Oh Boy! Whatever the season, whatever the excuse to party, make your Heartbeat a little faster with the show that has thousands of fans the world over saying: "I can't believe it's not Buddy!"

The show is on in Dartford on February 26.