Police given extra cash to tackle knife crime

The extra money is to help tackle knife crime. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/ Daniel Law Photo: PA Archive/PA Images/ Daniel Law

Kent Police have been told they will get a £1.6million top-up to help tackle serious crime across the county, including Gravesend and Dartford.

The Home Secretary announced the additional cash, which is part of £12.4million being allocated to 18 police forces across the country.

A new ministerial taskforce looking at knife, and other generally youth, crime is expected to be attended by James Brokenshire, MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, who is also the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

The prime minister and nine ministers are expected to attend the high level meeting, along with the attorney general, chief secretary for the Treasury, and secretary of state for justice.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has allocated police forces the final part of a dedicated £100m fund to tackle serious violence.

He said the money comes after £51m was announced for the forces before Easter for additional officer deployments, improved intelligence, and short-term operational actions such as targeting habitual knife carriers.

Mr Javid said: "I've been doing everything in my power to ensure we have the strongest possible response to tackle violent crime - and law enforcement plays a key role in this.

"This money means forces can take urgent action, including more officers on duty in the worst affected areas.

"It takes a collective effort to tackle violent crime and I'll continue to work closely with police and partners to end this senseless bloodshed."

The taskforce will be supported by a new Serious Violence Reduction Team that will drive forward work to make sure every part of the government system intervenes earlier to protect young people from violence, said Mr Javid.

Kent's extra £1.66m in surge funding is to tackle serious violence and is on top of the £312.6m the force is receiving as a result of the Police Funding Settlement for 2019/20, including council tax - an increase of £23.7m from last year. The boost coincides with the force's plans to recruit an additional 180 officers to bolster its front line in the fight against crime.