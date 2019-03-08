Festival of Light in Dartford promises to be bigger and better than last year

The Festival Light is on Friday, October 18. Picture: Festival of Light Archant

This year's Dartford Festival of Light takes place on Friday, October 18.

The event will end with fireworks. Picture: Festival of Light The event will end with fireworks. Picture: Festival of Light

Organised by Dartford Borough Council in partnership with leading arts organisation Cohesion Plus and Kent Equality Cohesion Council, the festival is now in its 11th year.

The aim of the festival, which was inspired by the Cultural Olympiad, is to celebrate what binds us together as a community.

A council spokesman said it also showcases the excellent work being done by young people from across the borough through the arts promoting the values of respect, excellence, friendship and equality.

Gurvinder Sandher, from Cohesion Plus, said: "I am really proud of how the Dartford Festival of Light has evolved. It is a great example of using the arts to celebrate what binds us together as a community promoting the values of respect, excellence, friendship and equality.

"I am very grateful to our partners and local schools taking part, and I would urge those who have never been to the festival to come and join us in this popular and positive community celebrations.

"The festival champions the fact that there is more that unites us than divides us."

A dozen schools will be taking part with more than 550 young people benefiting from the arts activity.

The festival promises to be as inspiring as ever this year and is split into four distinct parts.

The council said the evening will kick off with the arrival of the children at One Bell Corner in the High Street at 6pm, where entertainment will be provided by culturally diverse street performers including the Kings of Dhol and the Fat Cat Brass Band.

Then at 6.30pm a colourful lantern parade led by the Mayor of Dartford and guests will depart from One Bell Corner, head via Hythe Street and Suffolk Road into the Orchards Shopping Centre, left out on to the High Street and then turn right at Holy Trinity Church and head back towards Central Park for 7pm.

There'll be more entertainment and speeches at the Central Park Bandstand from 7pm, followed by a short but spectacular fireworks display finale from 7.25pm to 7.30pm.