Hundreds turn out for Gravesend's Small Business Saturday

PUBLISHED: 10:36 09 December 2019

Christmas gets into full swing with a great turnout for Small Business Saturday and the festivities are continuing

Archant

Shoppers were out in Gravesend to support Small Business Saturday.

Hundreds turned out to support the town's independent traders.

They were able to ride a free Land Train around the town centre, enjoy live bands, stilt walkers, a giant snow globe, and take advantage of special offers and deals from many of the town's independent stores.

Town centre manager Graham Long said: "The day proved a real success for shoppers and traders alike and we have received many positive comments.

"We are fortunate as a town to have so many independent traders and I am sure visitors on Saturday found some gems that they hadn't discovered before and will have been encouraged to shop local on a regular basis, if they don't do so already."

This Saturday the town centre hosts a Journey into Christmas as Mary and Joseph and their donkey and the three wise men on their camels travel through three different historic periods of Christmas in Gravesend.

Taking in the Victorian, Second World War and modern era, the parade will start at 12 noon outside St George's Church and will head towards the Old Town Hall in the High Street. It will then head up the High Street on to New Road and through St George's Shopping Centre.

It will end under the ceiling of lights at the junction of the High Street and King Street with Christmas Carols and a Nativity tableau.

From 11am you can meet the camels, donkeys and sheep by St George's Church, before the procession gets underway. From 1.30pm to 3pm there are photo opportunities with the camels, and donkey rides by St George's Church.

Children and adults can come dressed as shepherds, stars, angels, or wise men.

Also in town, Gravesend Borough Market is home to Santa's Grotto, which is free and open between 10am and 2pm every Saturday and Sunday until 22 December. Visitors can go on a magical adventure before meeting Father Christmas.

And the final free Christmas Market takes place on Sunday 15 December between 10am and 4pm, featuring Flame the animatronic dragon and free crafting sessions.

