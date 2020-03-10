Five arrests following shooting in Greenhithe

Five arrested after a shooting incident in Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Five people have been arrested following a shooting incident in Greenhithe at the weekend.

They were arrested by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate after a 31-year-old man from Essex was injured.

Police said he sustained arm injuries following the incident in the Cooper Close area of Stone at around 7.45pm on Sunday, March 8.

He remains at a London hospital in a stable condition and has been arrested as part of enquiries, said Kent police.

Investigators also arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder on the evening of the assault.

They are a 38-year-old from Greenhithe and a 41-year-old from south east London and both remain in custody.

Following further enquiries, a 35-year-old man from Crayford was arrested on the afternoon of March 9 on suspicion of possessing a firearm. He remains in custody.

A 25-year-old woman, from Greenhithe, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was released, pending further enquiries.

Det Ch Inspe Gavin Moss, Kent Police's senior investigating officer for the case, said: 'We are continuing to progress with our enquiries and have already spoken to a number of witnesses. We do however remain keen to hear from anyone who has information that might be able to assist us.'

He said anyone with information can phone 01474 366149 quoting 08-1320. Or share information by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020119Z99-PO1.

And those who wish to remain anonymous can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555111 or by completing the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org