Search

Advanced search

Five arrests following shooting in Greenhithe

PUBLISHED: 19:08 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 10 March 2020

Five arrested after a shooting incident in Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps

Five arrested after a shooting incident in Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Five people have been arrested following a shooting incident in Greenhithe at the weekend.

They were arrested by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate after a 31-year-old man from Essex was injured.

Police said he sustained arm injuries following the incident in the Cooper Close area of Stone at around 7.45pm on Sunday, March 8.

He remains at a London hospital in a stable condition and has been arrested as part of enquiries, said Kent police.

Investigators also arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder on the evening of the assault.

They are a 38-year-old from Greenhithe and a 41-year-old from south east London and both remain in custody.

You may also want to watch:

Following further enquiries, a 35-year-old man from Crayford was arrested on the afternoon of March 9 on suspicion of possessing a firearm. He remains in custody.

A 25-year-old woman, from Greenhithe, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was released, pending further enquiries.

Det Ch Inspe Gavin Moss, Kent Police's senior investigating officer for the case, said: 'We are continuing to progress with our enquiries and have already spoken to a number of witnesses. We do however remain keen to hear from anyone who has information that might be able to assist us.'

He said anyone with information can phone 01474 366149 quoting 08-1320. Or share information by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020119Z99-PO1.

And those who wish to remain anonymous can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555111 or by completing the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Two men arrested after Greenhithe shooting

The incident happened in the Cooper Close area of Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps

Stuckism: Painting over the Turner prize

A live performance by the artist Spartacus Chetwynd, who is shortlisted for the 2012 Turner prize

Drugs duo jailing is tip of the iceberg’

SENT DOWN: Cavan Hanna.

Lower Thames Crossing: Council leader urges Highways England to mitigate environmental impact

A CGI of the proposed 14.5 mile tunnel. Picture: Highways England

Tragedy of Dad’s Army star laid bare in stage show

Julian Dutton tells the story of Dad's Army star John Le Mesurier. Photo: Robert Nesbitt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men arrested after Greenhithe shooting

The incident happened in the Cooper Close area of Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps

Stuckism: Painting over the Turner prize

A live performance by the artist Spartacus Chetwynd, who is shortlisted for the 2012 Turner prize

Drugs duo jailing is tip of the iceberg’

SENT DOWN: Cavan Hanna.

Lower Thames Crossing: Council leader urges Highways England to mitigate environmental impact

A CGI of the proposed 14.5 mile tunnel. Picture: Highways England

Tragedy of Dad’s Army star laid bare in stage show

Julian Dutton tells the story of Dad's Army star John Le Mesurier. Photo: Robert Nesbitt

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Five arrests following shooting in Greenhithe

Five arrested after a shooting incident in Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps

Two men arrested after Greenhithe shooting

The incident happened in the Cooper Close area of Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps

A226 in Dartford closing earlier this weekend

Scene of the continuing weekend road closures in Dartford which are starting earlier this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Take part in our Friday quiz. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

World Book Day: Toy shop The Entertainer and The Salvation Army team up to get children reading

The Big Book Rehoming is encouraing families to start reading this World book Day, Picture: The Entertainer
Drive 24