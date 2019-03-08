Go-ahead for 92 flats in Dartford town centre

A computer generated image of the proposed flats development in Lowfield Street, Dartford. Picture: Giarti Ltd Archant

Two blocks of flats will be built in Dartford town centre despite the developer providing less than 10 per cent of affordable accommodation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dartford council's planning committee has given the green light for Sunningdale House Developments Ltd's proposal to build 92 flats.

These will be built within two apartment blocks varying from five to eight storeys high in Lowfield Street and near Central Park.

Planning bosses say the development will encourage new residents to live in Dartford and increase the footfall of the town centre economy.

But, just nine affordable shared flats will be created as part of the proposal and Cllr Tom Maddison (Lab), voiced his unease. The Temple Hill councillor said: "As a point of concern this application has even less than 10 per cent of affordable housing."

This falls well short of the local planning authority's target which states that a major development is required to have at least 30 per cent affordable accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

But, planning officers have said the new scheme would contribute to raising the value of the town centre and that 10 per cent provision was acceptable in the circumstances to help bring much needed activity back to Lowfield Street.

Ahead of the meeting, concerns were raised by the council's deed, trust and obligations committee.

It said the development's close proximity to the park would mean more noise and litter and the large construction would restrict sunlight levels entering the park.

However, planning officers dismissed these concerns, saying noise levels would remain at a reasonable level while environmental mitigation measures have been put in place through additional tree planting in the park. A new pedestrian path and cycle route will also be created, linking an existing path with Central Park.

The development will include a mix of one to five-bedroom flats contained within two separate blocks.

One of the blocks will be seven-storeys high and contain 60 apartments, with under-croft car parking on the ground floor.

A total of 73 parking spaces will also be provided along with 114 secure cycle parking spaces within the under-croft area.

The planning committee, made up of 14 councillors, unanimously approved the plans.