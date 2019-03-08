Search

Supporters of Ebbsfleet United launch independent fan club

PUBLISHED: 12:01 22 June 2019

Ray Peck is the chairman of the new indepdendent fan club at Ebbsfleet Utd - he is now calling on supporters to sign up. Picture: Ray Peck

Ray Peck is the chairman of the new indepdendent fan club at Ebbsfleet Utd - he is now calling on supporters to sign up. Picture: Ray Peck

Archant

Fans of Ebbsfleet United Football Club have launched their own association.

It has been named Fleet Heart Independent Supporters Association and was launched was on Saturday, June 22.

The newly formed group was founded by seven supporters who said it has a mandate to build a communication path between club and supporters and to actively work with Ebbsfleet United in building relationships for the benefit of all parties.

The launch was made online and on social media and included an invitation to all supporters of the club to join.

Fleet Heart Independent Supporters Association was formed after recent events both on and off the pitch led to fan speculation and conflicting opinions regarding affairs and there appeared to be a shortage of information coming through to either refute or confirm rumours.

Fleet Heart chairman Ray Peck said by having an association that focuses on building communication, it is hoped that supporters will be able to be in the picture and truly feel part of the club they love.

He points out that fans will now have a voice and will hopefully be able to have their questions and concerns answered.

Equally this will give Ebbsfleet United a unique opportunity to build on their bond with the fans who are all part of the "Fleet family", he added.

Ray said: "We are excited to be part of this fresh, new, independent supporters association and hope we can bring fans and club together and further strengthen the bond that already exists between us.

"Supporters both old and new will now have a voice and I am sure that Ebbsfleet United will welcome the opportunity to listen to their concerns, ideas and feedback."

Ray explained that the new Fleet Heart Independent Supporters Association is a non-profit organisation, run for the fans, by the fans.

Its prime focus, the chairman said, is on building relationships between supporters of Ebbsfleet United FC and the football club by an honest path of communication.

See Fleet Heart on Twitter here @fleet_heart and on Facebook by searching for Fleet Heart.

