Veteran Dartford councillor Pat Coleman handed Freedom of Borough

Picture: Andy Barnes Photography

A former Dartford councillor and three-time mayor, who dedicated 40 years to the town, has been made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough.

Pat Coleman was awarded the honoour to recognise his extraordinary contribution to the lives of the people of Dartford.

The former bank manager was first elected to the Sutton-at-Hone and Hawley ward in 1976 where he remained until last May.

During his time, Mr Coleman served on most of the authority's committees; including the cabinet where he had responsibility for housing services, a service in which he had a deep interest.

Mr Coleman was also the Mayor of Dartford on three occasions - 1987/88, 2003/4 and 2010/11 - assisted by his wife of 59 years, Doreen, who served as Mayoress.

Dartford Council leader Jeremy Kite said: "This award is bestowed to those who the council feel have provided the borough with invaluable service.

"We hope this token of our gratitude goes some way to recognising the many years and effort Pat Coleman has given to Dartford."

And Pat added: "This is an incredible honour which must also reflect the support and encouragement that my wife, Doreen, and my family have given me throughout these years.

"It has been a great privilege to have served the people of Dartford."

A special meeting of the general assembly of the council was held to confer the honour which was last awarded in 2005.

As read by the leader, the official motion wording was: "That, in pursuance of section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972, this council do confer the Honorary Freedom of the Borough upon Patrick Francis Coleman in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the lives of the people of Dartford throughout more than 40 years of public service and do hereby admit Pat Coleman to the roll of Honorary Freemen of the Borough of Dartford."

Deputy council leader Chris Shippam seconded and a vote was taken on the motion which was carried.

Mr Coleman was then invited to sign the Roll of Honorary Freemen, which was also witnessed and an illuminated scroll was presented.