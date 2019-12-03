Eligible households can apply for vital help

Kerry says vulnerable homes can benefit from a fresh partnership Archant

People in vulnerable households can claim free help to stay safe in their homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is all thanks to a new partnership in Dartford, led by UK Power Networks.

The energy company has teamed up with Dartford Borough Council and Thames Water to raise awareness of free services available to people in vulnerable situations due to disabilities, age, illness and other circumstances.

It has written to 2,400 Dartford residents on the company's free, confidential Priority Services Register, to check for updates and raise awareness about other free benefits they could be eligible to receive from their local council and water company.

It is to highlight Dartford Council's many methods of giving financial assistance to home owners and tenants under its current Disabled Facility Grant Policy and Discretionary Housing Assistance Policy.

These are to help residents live independently and safely at home.

You may also want to watch:

One example it gave was the authority's financial assistance with repairs, improvements, energy efficiency and disabled adaptations in the home.

Recent work has helped to reduce falls by people getting in and out of baths, help people get up and down stairs and help them heat their home.

The authority said: "It is great to work in partnership with UK Power Networks to promote the Priority Services Register, free additional support for Dartford borough residents who may be in vulnerable circumstances during a power cut or water supply interruption.

"I would encourage all eligible residents in the borough to sign up for this support."

Kerry Potter is the priority services manager at the energy company. She said using this service can be vital.

She added: "We actively look for local services that might benefit residents on our Priority Services Register. One of the biggest barriers to getting support is not knowing about it. This partnership enables us to share the information with those who may need the help. By working in partnership we can make sure people are safer and more comfortable in their home, which can improve their quality of life and make them feel cared for."

To apply visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/priority, ring 0800 169 9970, or email psr@ukpowernetworks.co.uk.